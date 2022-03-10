Counting of votes polled in the February 14 elections in Goa got underway here, a process which will decide the fate of 301 candidates who are vying for 40 Assembly seats in the state.

"The counting process will begin with the counting of service voters, then, absentee voter ballots will be counted, after which polling officials ballots will be counted. Then at 8.30 a.m. counting of EVMs will start," Kunal said.

"We have given training to all counting personnel and our observers have also come from the Election Commission of India for all constituencies. We are hopeful that our counting process will be over by 10.30 a.m. to 11 a.m. After that VVPAT mandatory counting will be taken up," he added.

Nearly 79 per cent voters cast ballot in the February 14 polls in Goa.

Goa Election Results 2022: BJP Leading in Panaji Assembly Constituency, says EC

Bharatiya Janata Party leading in Panaji Assembly constituency, as per the Election Commission.