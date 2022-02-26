Goa govt in touch with Indian embassy in Ukraine over stranded students

Panaji, Feb 26 The Goa government is in touch with the Indian embassy in Ukraine to ensure safety of Goan students stranded in the European country, which is at war with neighbouring Russia.

"Dear Goan students in Ukraine/parents of Goan students in Ukraine, the government of Goa is in touch with the Embassy of India in Ukraine and understands the difficult situation which our Goans in Ukraine are currently facing," Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said in a social media post on Saturday.

The Chief Minister's social media post has also advised Goans residing in Ukraine to stay in touch with the Indian embassy or seek consular assistance through published helplines.

"All Goans in Ukraine are hereby being advised to stay in touch with our Embassy 24*7 on Emergency Helpline Nos. +380997300483, +380997300428, +380933980327, +380635917881, +380935046170," the Chief Minister said.

While expressing concern for the Goan student community in Ukraine, the Goa government has not specified the exact number of Goans who may have been stranded in the war-hit country.

"The Government of Goa is working with the Embassy of India to ensure safe evacuation of our stranded Goans. Currently, the established evacuation routes are from Romanian and Hungary," Sawant's social media post also said.

"Indian nationals travelling by their own arrangements have been advised by the Embassy of India to proceed to border points near Chernivtsi border check points, and remain in touch with the helpline numbers setup at respective check points for facilitation through the border," Sawant also said.

