'Goa Govt Legally Facilitating Land Grabbing': Opposition Condemns New Bill

On Thursday, the Goa Legislative Assembly approved the Goa Escheats, Forfeiture, and Bona Vacantia Bill, a contentious law that gives the state extensive authority over properties without identifiable heirs or rightful owners. This bill aims to streamline the management and repurposing of abandoned and heirless land, allowing the government to claim such properties for public benefit or development. Although the legislation seeks to address the problem of idle and unused land, it has generated significant controversy and speculation.

Opposition members have expressed concerns about potential abuses of the bill, particularly accusing Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Minister Babush Monserrate of having hidden agendas. Fatorda MLA Vijai Sardesai argued that the government should be prohibited from selling the property for 12 years, suggesting that the government might coerce individuals into signing agreements or risk losing their land. Aldona MLA Carlos Ferreira added that the law effectively allows the state to seize people's property. “It is a violation of human rights and then you make a person run to provide that the land has belonged to him within three months," he said.

Critics have identified several risks associated with the bill. They worry that the broad powers granted to the government could lead to unchecked land grabbing, where influential individuals might exploit the law for personal gain. Concerns have also been raised about the lack of transparency in the process of reclaiming heirless land, which could result in arbitrary decisions and corruption. Furthermore, there are fears that the bill's impact on local communities could be detrimental, with commercial development potentially displacing residents and eroding traditional lands.

In defense of the legislation, government officials argue that it is a necessary measure to address the problem of abandoned properties and optimize land use for public projects and infrastructure. They emphasize that the bill is designed to improve land management and ensure that idle land is put to productive use rather than remaining vacant.

A week ago, the opposition also raised concerns about the ineffectiveness of a one-man commission formed to address land grabbing. Led by Justice VK Jadhav (retd), the commission was appointed in June 2022 to investigate fraudulent land deals in Goa, including forgery of archival documents. Despite submitting a report to CM Sawant on November 1, 2023, and the crime branch's SIT registering 111 cases of land grabbing involving 93 parcels of land, totaling 1.5 lakh square meters across Goa, there has been little progress. The commission's initial sitting in January 2023 highlighted the extent of the problem, but concrete actions have yet to materialize.