Goa MP 'for and against' new Raj Bhavan

Panaji, May 21 Calling it as the heritage home of Goa, South Goa MP Francisco Sardinha on Saturday said that it will be a wrong decision to construct a new 'Raj Bhavan' if its foundation is strong.

"I am for it and I am against it," Sardhinha said, when asked to comment over the BJP government's plan to construct a new Raj Bhavan in the same campus of the present heritage structure.

"If the old Raj Bhavan is in bad shape with the risk of collapsing, then it is the right and duty (of govt) to construct a new one. But if it is strong enough, then it will be wrong whatever they (BJP) have thought," Sardinha added.

BJP has announced that President Ram Nath Kovind will lay the foundation stone for the new Raj Bhavan building on May 30, on his Goa visit.

"It is a heritage house, many governors lived there. If the foundation of Raj Bhavan is strong then they have no right to construct new," he said.

