Goa: MP Viriato Fernandes Raises Concerns Over Alleged Corruption in Job Recruitment

South Goa Congress MP, Capt. Viriato Fernandes, has raised concerns over alleged corruption in Goa's job recruitment processes, specifically pointing to a woman from Sanquelim who has been accused of accepting bribes for job postings. Capt. Fernandes made these comments during a candlelight protest in Anjuna on Friday, highlighting public dissatisfaction with the administration's handling of these allegations.

At the protest, Capt. Fernandes criticized Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's administration for not addressing the bribery claims. He suggested that there is a widespread belief that corruption is a significant issue in the state's hiring processes, particularly in law enforcement recruitment.

These allegations come amid ongoing complaints about noise pollution in North Goa, particularly in the Anjuna and Vagator areas, where locals claim that police are under pressure to allow pubs to operate at high decibel levels, despite the negative impact on residents. The protest was partly in response to these concerns.

The woman from Sanquelim, mentioned in the allegations, has been repeatedly named in connection with job postings in Goa. Despite multiple complaints and evidence presented by affected individuals, there has been little action taken, leading to speculation about possible protection from higher authorities.

Capt. Fernandes' statements have brought renewed attention to concerns about corruption in the state's recruitment processes and the perceived lack of accountability within the government.