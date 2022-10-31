Goa Police asked to act on touts, beggars

Panaji, Oct 31 Goa's Tourism Department has directed police to take action against illegal activities including touting, begging and cooking of food in open spaces and littering of areas in all tourist places.

The Tourism Department on Monday issued an order and asked police to take action under Section 13 of Goa Tourist Places Protection and Maintenance Act, 2001.

It has said that such illegal activities have damaged and deteriorated or are likely to damage or deteriorate the tourism potentiality of the tourist places.

The Tourism Department has declared activities of operation of all Boating/Water Sports Activities from areas other than those permitted as nuisance.

It has also said that process of cooking of food in open spaces and littering of areas in all tourist places, activities of touting/selling of cruise boat tickets or any other tickets of tourist activities in the open from places other than authorized ticketing counters and offices in all tourist places as also illegal.

Domestic tourists visiting the coastal state in their vehicles used to cook food along roadside and at tourism spots. Hence, many times locals used to object to such activities.

Activities pertaining to begging of 'alms' in all tourist places, selling of items or goods from unauthorised handcarts or movable carts and unauthorised hawkers are also termed as nuisance.

"Hawkers/agents/service providers shall not in any manner impede the free movement of tourists/cause obstructions or compel the tourist to purchase items/goods/services," order further said.

Police are also directed to take action against driving of unauthorised vehicles on beaches of Goa and consumption of liquor in open and breaking of glass bottles etc in tourist places.

"Violater of order shall be punishable with fine of Rs 5,000, which may extend up to Rs 50,000 or shall be liable for action under Section 188 of Indian Penal Code," it further said.

