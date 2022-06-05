Goa police to crack down on massage parlours from Monday

Panaji, June 5 From Monday (June 6) all illegally operating massage parlours will have to be shut down, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Sunday, announcing a strict crackdown on such business in the coastal state.

Action will be initiated against local police inspectors if any massage parlour is open after Monday, he said.

"We will crack down on illegal massages across Goa. We have given permission for a spa, not for massage parlours. Operation of illegal massages will be stopped, even cross massage will not be allowed," Sawant said, after reviewing crime activities in Calangute-North Goa.

He said that police inspectors of respective areas will be held responsible if illegal activities of massages are found taking place. "Action will be taken against police inspectors in such cases," he said.

Reacting to the viral video of prostitution pimp approaching customers, Sawant said that prostitution activities should not run in the state.

"For that police are monitoring and proactive policing is taking place. During the next tourism season, police will keep an eye on such activities in civil clothes," Sawant said.

He said that for any tourism activity police NOC will be made mandatory.

He said that additional police stations at coastal areas will be established and even additional police force and traffic police will be given to them to ensure that crime will not take place in the tourism belt.

Sawant said that police are taking action against narcotics trade. "Crackdown on drugs is the highest in my tenure. Need cooperation from people to give safe beaches," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor