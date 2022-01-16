Goa polls: Congress promises to celebrate 'Opinion Poll Day' if it comes to power

Congress leader Michael Lobo on Sunday stated that the 'Opinion Poll Day' is the most important day of Goa and hence it should be honoured and celebrated at state level.

Lobo assured that the party will make it happen after coming to power in the state, which is set to go to polls in February.

"We will make it happen once we come to power," Lobo said.The Congress leaders on Sunday celebrated the Opinion Poll Day in Panaji office. MP Francis Sardinha, former Union Minister Eduardo Faleiro, Goa In charge Dinesh Gundu Rao, Mahila President Beena Naik, Joe Dais, Dilip Borkar and others were present on the occasion.

On January 16, 1967, people of Goa voted against merging with Maharashtra and chose to remain a Union Territory. Goa was a part of Union Territory of Goa, Daman & Diu till May 30, 1987 when it was carved out of form a separate state.

Lobo said that everyone should respect the leaders who fought to protect the identity of Goa and alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party did not listen to his idea of celebrating the 'Opinion Poll Day at the state level.Francis Sardinha said that had Goa merged in Maharashtra, then it would have become at most one district of it.

"We would have not got the opportunity to become MLAs, Ministers and Chief Ministers if Goa was merged into Maharashtra," added Sardinha.He appealed to the people of Goa to defeat BJP, who he accused is working against the interest of the state and people.Eduardo Faleiro also said, "Former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and other leaders of Congress played a vital role to protect the interest of Goa."

Dinesh Gundu Rao said that 'Opinion Poll Day' is a historic day and should be celebrated.

"Goa has its unique history, culture, language and other aspects. But it would have lost if Goa was merged with Maharashtra." he said. "Most importantly the both groups (for merger and non-merger), worked in the interest of Goa after the opinion poll. This is also a unique thing," Rao added.

Goa will go to the assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor