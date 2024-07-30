Goa: Pressure Mounts On CM Sawant to withdraw permissions for Sunburn festival

Amid growing local opposition, questions arise about whether Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte have officially approved the Sunburn Festival. Despite significant protests, CM Sawant endorsed the controversial festival during the NITI Aayog meeting in Delhi on Saturday, sparking speculation about the state government's stance.

In his address, CM Sawant underscored the importance of international festivals in enhancing Goa’s tourism appeal. He mentioned, “The famous Carnival of Goa, Sunburn Festival, Shigmotsav, International Film Festival of India (IFFI), and the International Purple Festival for persons with disabilities (Divyangs) are key events that have put Goa on the global cultural map.” Sawant highlighted Goa’s status as a major tourist destination, with the state attracting 88.46 lakh tourists in 2023-24, including 4.14 lakh international visitors.

However, Sawant’s remarks have not resonated well with the local population, especially in South Goa. Residents in Agonda, Chicalim, Vasco, and Varca Grama Sabha have voted against hosting the Sunburn event, citing concerns over noise pollution, disruption of daily life, and environmental degradation. Earlier this month, these residents staged protests against the festival, highlighting their strong opposition. Last year, Sunburn organizers had announced that they would not hold the event in Goa, seemingly in response to these local concerns.

Opposition leaders have also voiced their discontent. State AAP Chief Amit Palekar, who participated in the protests, criticized Sawant’s endorsement on social media. Palekar argued that equating Sunburn with culturally significant events like the Carnival and Shigmo was an insult to Goans.

Congress State Vice President Sunil Kawthankar and local MLAs have labeled Sunburn as a "Drug Festival" and have called for a boycott of such events in Goa. Kawthankar emphasized that Goa is globally renowned for its music, cuisine, and the warmth of its people, not for electronic dance music, drugs, and loud noise.

Citizen activists and organizations have started submitting memoranda to district authorities to cancel Sunburn in Goa and are pressuring CM Sawant and Rohan Khaunte to revoke permissions for the organizers.