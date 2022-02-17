Goa schools to reopen for offline classes from Monday

By ANI | Published: February 17, 2022 11:27 PM2022-02-17T23:27:54+5:302022-02-17T23:45:03+5:30

Goa government on Thursday announced the reopening of physical classes for students of classes I to XII from Monday as the COVID-19 cases have come down.

Goa schools to reopen for offline classes from Monday | Goa schools to reopen for offline classes from Monday

Goa schools to reopen for offline classes from Monday

Next

Goa government on Thursday announced the reopening of physical classes for students of classes I to XII from Monday as the COVID-19 cases have come down.

The order is applicable to all educational institutions.

"As COVID-19 cases are reducing day by day in the state, it has been decided by the competent authority to re-open all the educational institutions from std. I to std. XII from February 21," the official order said.

"COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and as per SOP guidelines," it added.

Goa reported 103 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative caseload to 2,44,508 cases.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app