Goa set to contribute to nation's startup success story: CM Sawant

Panaji, May 29 Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement that startups were creating wealth and value, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday said that the coastal state was all set to contribute to India's success story in the sector.

"With the Goa Start Up Policy and World Class Infrastructure like Electronics Manufacturing Cluster at Tuem, Goa is set to contribute in India's success story in Start Up sector," Sawant said in his tweet.

He said that it was a fruitful episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', a monthly interaction of the Prime Minister with the Nation.

The Goa government aims to make the state one of the most preferred startup destinations of India, and feature it in the top 25 such destinations in Asia by 2025.

"PM stated that India has crossed number of 100 Unicorns and Start Ups are creating wealth and value," Sawant tweeted.

"PM Stated that as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav this year's International Yoga Day shall be organized at 75 major locations in the country. India's one of the best gift to the World shall be exhibited to the world with spectacular views," Sawant said.

