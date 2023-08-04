Goa speaker disallows resolution on Manipur issue

Panaji, Aug 4 Goa State Legislative Assembly Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar on Friday disallowed the ‘Private Members Resolution’ moved by opposition over the Manipur violence issue.

The opposition benches have been demanding discussion on the Manipur issue since the last many days.

“This is a very sensitive issue. Home department has taken steps (to bring peace in Manipur). Hence I have disallowed this resolution,” Tawadkar in his ruling said.

Tawadkar on Monday had suspended seven opposition MLAs for two days for misbehaviour after they rushed to the well of the House seeking a discussion on the Manipur issue. Later in the evening he reduced the duration of their suspension from two days to 24 hours.

Subsequently on Tuesday, the opposition MLAs again sought discussion on the issue, wherein Tawadkar had told opposition MLAs to move resolution on private members day on Friday.

Hence, Friday when the opposition MLAs, including Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao demanded discussion on the Manipur issue, the speaker gave his ruling stating it was disallowed.

“Do we want to repeat this (Manipur like situation) in Goa? It looks like this, the government is not serious. We want discussion on this issue,” Alemao said.

The opposition MLAs rushed to the well and continued their demand.

