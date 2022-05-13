Goa would rank first in Waste Management: CM Sawant

Panaji, May 13 Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said that the state will be ranked at first place if the ranking in waste management commences.

Sawant was speaking after inaugurating the Common Biomedical Waste Treatment Facility (CBWTF) in Industrial Estate at Kundai, in South Goa. Minister for Waste Management Atanasio Monserrate was also present.

According to officials, more than 3,000 kg bio-medical waste from Healthcare facilities gets generated every day. But most of it was left untreated as health care institutions were using deep burial pit methods in absence of Common Biomedical Waste Treatment Facility. While Goa Medical College was using an incinerator to dispose of medical waste.

Sawant said that his government has taken the issue of 'waste management' very seriously and soon the plants handling hazardous waste and construction waste will be commissioned in Goa.

"If the ranking in this area starts, then I am sure Goa will find first place," he said.

"Our Solid Waste Management Plant at Sailgao (in North Goa) is appreciated by people from India and even from foreign countries, who have visited it. Further too, we will give our best to make Goa Clean and Green," Sawant said urging stakeholders to cooperate.

Built by 'Biotic Waste Solutions' on PPP model, CBWTF (at Kundai) has capacity to treat 28 tonne waste per day and currently treating waste from around 800 institutions, including laboratories, clinics and Hospitals.

"This is a 100 per cent PPP model, where we have not invested a single rupee. Even in the future we will not have to spend money on this facility," Sawant said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor