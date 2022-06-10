Goa's panchayat inspects illegal construction by Mika Singh

Panaji, June 10 The village panchayat of Anjuna in North Goa, on Friday conducted inspection of alleged illegal construction by noted singer Mika Singh alias Amrik Singh at the beach village in Goa.

Following a complaint about illegal construction, a notice was served on the singer in May, this year, to which he didn't respond, according to panchayat authorities.

"We inspected the illegal construction of this structure and a report is getting prepared. Once it is ready we will place it before the panchayat meeting and take further action," sarpanch of Anjuna Patrick Almeida told .

He said that nobody (Mika Singh or his representative) has come to the Panchayat office to produce the license of this construction. "We had asked to him produce the license if obtained by him, but so far we have not received it," Almeida told.

According to him, if the panchayat body comes to conclusion to demolish the structure, then they will inform the demolishing squad.

He said that despite the notice being issued on him, the construction work is going on. "Secretary has recorded everything. This construction is taking place near the sea (beach). We will take action as per law," he said.

The notice has been served under section 82 rw section (188) of the Goa Panchayat Raj act 1994 upon the complaint filed by Gambino Drago and Ravi Harmalkar, both local from Anjuna.

"Before commencement of any construction work prior permission is required to be obtained under section 66(1) of the Goa Panchayat Raj Act, 1994, but you have failed to take Panchayat permission from this office for the above said work," notice served to Mika Singh stated.

Mika Singh has been asked to stop the alleged illegal construction immediately on receipt of the notice.

In another complaint to the Town and Country Department, Ravi Harmalker has said that Amrik Singh is doing the illegal construction without keeping proper set back and without obtaining any permission from the appropriate authority. "It has created great inconvenience and nuisance and gross violation of rules and regulation and also violation of the CRZ rules and regulations as same is within the radius of 2 mts," the complaint stated.

"The said construction is done without obtaining conversion sanad 'which is applicable under the Goa Land, Revenue Code 1968,"it further said.

"The said construction is being carried out without any approval from the Town & country Planning Department under the Town and Country Planning Act 1976. No any plans have been approved before carrying out the said illegal construction," it further stated.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor