'Goa's viewing towers will be better than Eiffel Tower'

Panaji, June 3 Goa Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho on Friday said that the proposed viewing gallery on the upcoming bridge on Zuari river in the state will be better than the Eiffel Tower in France.

"The Central government has helped Goa by sanctioning Rs 25 thousand crore to build better connectivity of roads. The new Zuari bridge is being built at the cost of Rs 2,500 crore. The iconic viewing towers on this new bridge will be better than the Eiffel Tower in France, which will attract tourists," Godinho said while addressing a press conference here.

He said that Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has also spoken about this unique project in parliament, mentioning it will be better than the Eiffel Tower in France.

Godinho said that 'Atal Setu bridge' in Panaji and Mopa airport are big examples of developmental works taking place in coastal state.

"All round development of Goa is taking place under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Godinho said.

"Narendra Modi is a world leader. He is welcomed everywhere. Indian Diaspora staying in various countries also welcomes him," he said adding the nation is in safe hands and strong hands.

