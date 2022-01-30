Godse's 'heirs' have no place in India: M.K. Stalin

Chennai, Jan 30 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has urged the people to take a vow that there remains no place for the "heirs" of Nathuram Godse who assassinated Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi, on the Indian soil.

The Chief Minister after paying floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 74th death anniversary at the Marina beach on Sunday in a tweet called upon the people to uphold unity by adhering to brotherhood and nurturing love.

He said: "Let us take a vow that there is no place in the Indian soil for Godse's heirs and their evil thoughts."

The Chief Minister, however, neither mentioned anyone, nor took any names.

Governor R.N. Ravi also paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary at the Raj Bhavan.

He also administered a pledge against untouchability and observed a 2-minute silence as a mark of respect to Mahatma Gandhi.

He said that Mahatma Gandhi was a charismatic leader of the freedom movement and had an unwavering commitment to truth.

The Governor also said that his commitment towards non-violence and to serve the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes and untouchables were exemplary.

Students from Harijan Sevak Sangh and Raj Bhavan officials joined the Governor in his pledge against untouchability.

The Governor also interacted with students at the Raj Bhavan and distributed Mahatma Gandhi's autobiography to the students.

He also called upon the authorities to arrange career counselling for students so that they can opt for their future carrier prospects.

