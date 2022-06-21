Gold smuggling case: Swapna Suresh writes to PM, seeks CBI probe against Kerala govt

Thiruvananthapuram, June 21 The prime accused in the infamous Kerala Gold Smuggling case, Swapna Suresh on Tuesday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking CBI probe in the case as it involves the high and mighty, who are yet to come under proper scrutiny, while she has been made a scapegoat.

Apart from the letter, she has sought permission to meet him too to brief him about the travails she has been undergoing.

In her letter she states that she has been made a scapegoat, who only did what her bosses asked to do.

She stated that the prime accused in the case is M. Sivasankar the senior IAS officer and then principal secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Apart from him, Vijayan and his family also have played a crucial role in the smuggling and hence only a CBI probe will bring out everything, Swapna Suresh said in her letter.

She goes on to point out that ever since she spilled the beans, she has been harassed and so has been her lawyer and her present employer, HRDS-India, an NGO working among the poorest of the poor.

In her letter, she said that while the real culprits are all leading a normal life, she, who acted on her superiors' advice, is now being tormented and has spent 16 months in jail.

It was early this month that she confessed before a magistrate under Section 164 (5) of the Criminal Procedure Code. She revealed that Vijayan and his family members were involved in smuggling currency and gold. Another revelation she made was that 'biriyani' vessels containing 'metals' were transported from the residence of the UAE Consular General, here to the official residence of Vijayan.

Following her revelations, the Congress and the BJP have been going hammer and tongs against Vijayan demanding his resignation. Till date after this surfaced, Vijayan has slipped out of public glare and whenever he steps out of his residence, he moves in a massive convoy of security vehicles, inviting criticism from the Opposition that "he now has more security cover than Modi".

Following her fresh revelations, the Crime Branch police under Vijayan have been trying their best to get a copy of her fresh confession statement, but it was shot down by a court as she had given this for the Enforcement Directorate.

On Wednesday, the ED asked her to present herself before them for questioning.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor