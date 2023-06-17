Government to rope in IITs for going high-tech: Himachal CM Sukhu

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 17 : Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has sought cooperation from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi and IIT Ropar to introduce modern technology in the government sector in Himachal Pradesh, an official release said on Friday.

During a meeting with the Director of IIT Mandi, Professor Laxmidhar Behera and the Director of IIT Ropar, Professor Rajeev Ahuja on Thursday in Shimla, the Chief Minister emphasized the state government's commitment to leveraging artificial intelligence and other cutting-edge technologies to provide maximum benefits to the people.

The Chief Minister also obtained suggestions from them on the establishment of a semiconductor industry in the State. The government is actively working towards developing Palampur as an IT hub, which would further contribute to the growth of the technology sector in the State, he said.

The Chief Minister emphasised the state government's commitment to utilising artificial intelligence and other cutting-edge technologies to provide the greatest benefits to the populace during a meeting with the directors of IIT Mandi, Professor Laxmidhar Behera, and IIT Ropar, Professor Rajeev Ahuja, on Thursday in Shimla.

They provided proposals to the Chief Minister for the development of a semiconductor sector in the State. According to him, the administration is actively working to establish Palampur as an IT centre, which will help the state's technology industry thrive. This initiative will create ample employment opportunities for the youth of the State, he said.

Principal Advisor (IT & Innovations), Gokul Butail, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Bharat Khera, OSD to Chief Minister, Gopal Sharma and Secretary IT, Dr Abhishek Jain were also present in the meeting, the release added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor