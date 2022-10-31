Government's receipts totalled Rs 12,03,748 crore till September

New Delhi, Oct 31 The government received Rs 12,03,748 crore till September 2022, consisting of Rs 10,11,961 crore tax revenue (net to centre), Rs 1,57,600 crore of non-tax revenue and Rs 34,187 crore of non-debt capital receipts.

According to official data, non-debt capital receipts consists of recovery of loans of Rs 9,597 crore and miscellaneous capital receipts of Rs 24,590 crore.

An amount of Rs 3,76,106 crore has been transferred to state governments by the Centre till September 2022.

In addition to this, devolution of share of taxes by the government upto September was Rs 1,15,960 crore, which is higher than the previous year.

Total expenditure incurred by the government till September was Rs 18,23,597 crore, out of which Rs 14,80,708 crore was on revenue account and Rs 3,42,889 crore was on capital account.

Out of the total revenue expenditure, Rs 4,36,682 crore was on account of interest payments and Rs 1,98,879 crore was on account of major subsidies.

