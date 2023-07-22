Governor gives nod for commencement of Bengal assembly monsoon session

Kolkata, July 22 : Uncertainties over the commencement of the monsoon session of the West Bengal assembly has finally ended as the Governor C.V. Ananda Bose finally gave the clearance to the state government’s proposal to commence the session from July 24.

The impasse broke finally on Saturday afternoon after prolonged telephonic discussion between the Governor and state Parliamentary affairs minister Sovandeb Chatttopadhyay.

Initially, the Governor was reluctant to give approval for the same on grounds that the session had been convened at an extremely short notice.

Immediately after getting the nod from the speaker Chattoopadhyay had a detailed discussion on Saturday with the Speaker Biman Bandopadhyay for commencing the session on Monday.

“I had a detailed discussion with the Governor today on beginning of the monsoon session of the assembly. The session will begin from Monday following his approval in the matter,” Chattopadhyay told newspersons after his meeting with the speaker.

The file for approval in the matter was forwarded to Raj Bhavan on July 19. However, the Governor then refused to clear the file on grounds that the session had been called at such a short notice. The Governor also summoned Sovandeb Chattopadhay for explanation.

However, the minister, sources added, pleaded inability to go to Raj Bhavan, on Wednesday because of his prior engagements outside the city and instead proposed to send his departmental secretary to the Governor’s House.

However, a communication was sent back to the minister from the Raj Bhavan that in absence of the minister at least the state chief secretary HK Dwivedi should turn up. However, the latter also did not turn up on Wednesday.

Following these developments immense uncertainties prevailed over the commencement of the monsoon session, which finally ended on Saturday afternoon.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor