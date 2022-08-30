Govindan was not Vijayan's choice for top post in Kerala CPI-M

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 30 With 69-year-old seasoned CPI-M veteran and state Excise and LSG Minister M.V. Govindan nominated as the new state party secretary, replacing sitting secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, the general impression was that he was the choice of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

But two days after he was selected, it has come to the fore that Govindan was not the choice of Vijayan, who wanted Left Democratic Front convenor E.P. Jayarajan to be selected for the top post.

Incidentally, it was Kodiyeri who suggested the name of Govindan. With Kodiyeri's health deteriorating, Vijayan went along with his decision. Govindan too hails from Kannur, which is Vijyan's home turf.

There were several reasons why Vijayan wanted to have Jayarajan elevated to the top post.

Another reason was, by virtue of being the state secretary, it automatically is a ticket to the party politburo. With Jayarajan now 72 years old, his chances to enter the top body for all practical purposes is over as it would be Govindan, who will eventually make it to the politburo, signalling that the next man in the CPI-M is none other than him.

A political analyst, who did not wish to be identified, said at the moment the last word in both the party and the government is none other than Vijayan.

"Unlike other parties, in the CPI-M, the power centre has always been the secretary. All saw the tiff between Vijayan and former Chief Minsiter Achuthanandan (2006-11). Since Vijayan took over as the CM in 2016, he is the final word in both the party and the government. Hence, it is only natural that Vijayan might have preferred Jayarajan, as Govindan. Incidentally, Govindan has taken over when the stock of Vijayan in particular and the CPI-M in general is low," said the analyst.

Govindan will resign as Minister on Friday and all eyes are now on who will be included in the cabinet and how much will Govindan be able to force his way in this.

