Govt committed to give jobs to eligible candidates: Punjab CM

Chandigarh, May 5 Announcing a recruitment drive on completion of 50 days of the AAP government, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday reiterated his government's commitment to give jobs to the eligible candidates on the basis of their educational qualifications.

Affirming the entire recruitment process to be accomplished in an absolutely transparent and fair manner, the Chief Minister said any sort of unfair practice in terms of recommendations or bribery would find no place in the ongoing massive recruitment drive.

In a video message, Mann said the recruitment for 26,454 vacancies in 25 different departments would be accomplished in a corruption-free and impartial manner. He said the state government had already issued a detailed advertisement in the newspapers, mentioning the number of vacancies, recruiting agency and links of departmental websites for recruitment details to facilitate the candidates.

Promising enormous job opportunities for the youth, Mann said the state government would soon come up with more government and private jobs to provide livelihood to the youths to enable them to lead a life with dignity.

He referred to several pro-people initiatives likely to be taken by his government which would be announced in the general budget 2022-23 during the budget session of the Vidhan Sabha.

