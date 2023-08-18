Govt debars another IPC officer from central deputation for 5 yrs

New Delhi, Aug 18 The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has debarred another Haryana cadre Indian Police Service officer (IPS).

The officer has been identified as Om Prakah.

MHA said that Om Prakash, a 2006 batch Haryana cadre IPS officer, has been debarred from being considered for foreign assignments or consultancies abroad during the period of debarment.

“...convey approval of competent authority for cancellation of appointment of Om Prakash as deputy Inspector General in Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP),” a notice to Chief Secretary Haryana from the Ministry of Home Affairs, reads the order.

Earlier, MHA had already debarred Haryana cadre IPS officer Abhishek Jorwal from central deputation for a period of five years.

