Govt fulfills poll promise of providing record 25,000 jobs: Punjab CM

Ludhiana, Jan 5 Asserting that his government has fulfilled its major promise by providing record 25,000 jobs merely in around nine months, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said the state is on the threshold of witnessing revolutionary changes in the education, employment, and health sectors in 2023.

Handing over job letters to 3,910 master cadre teachers, he said after the formation of government he had promised that 25,000 jobs will be given during the first year of their tenure.

Mann said it is a matter of great pride and satisfaction for him that this promise has been fulfilled merely in around nine months as his government has given jobs to 25,000 youth in various departments.

The sole criteria for these jobs have been merit and the capability of the youth, he added.

The Chief Minister said in the education sector only recruitment of 6,635 ETT teachers is already going on, adding a new advertisement for recruitment of 5,994 other teachers has also been issued.

He said this process will also be completed soon in a transparent and smooth manner. Likewise, Mann said the state government will also regularise services of around 23,000 temporary employees shortly.

The Chief Minister said that the education, health and employment sectors are three core areas of his government.

He said the current year will witness major changes in these three areas as the state government is zealously working on it. The major focus of the state government is to check the brain drain from the state by upscaling infrastructure and manpower in these sectors.

Extending best wishes to the teachers for getting the employment letters, the Chief Minister described them as the 'second parents', who play a pivotal role in the comprehensive development of a child.

He called upon the newly-recruited teachers to play a proactive role in shaping the destiny of the students. Mann said these students should be well groomed as gems so that they can excel in every field.

