Govt has zero tolerance policy against terrorism, militancy: Sheikh Hasina

Dhaka, Feb 16 Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday told military officials that her government wants to transform the country into a nation of peace.

"That's why we have adopted a zero tolerance policy against terrorism and militancy," Hasina said while addressing the 10th Tigers' Reunion of the East Bengal Regiment at the Bangladesh Military Academy (BMA) in Chittagong.

The Prime Minister said that Bangladesh does not want to engage in war with anyone, adding, "If external forces attack us, we will face that. For that we are building the armed forces accordingly by taking various steps. Sophisticated and up-to-date weapons are being procured for each force."

"We believe in the policy of 'friendship with all and malice to none'. This policy was formulated by the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman," Hasina said.

The Prime Minister also mentioned that the government has added a new composite brigade and para commando brigade to the army.

"I want to thank our armed forces as they are brightening our image by working with glory in the United Nations peacekeeping missions," she said.

Briefly describing the various developmental activities of the government to modernise Bangladesh Army, Hasina said the Sheikh Russell Cantonment has recently been established in Mawa-Jazira while construction of new cantonments is under way in Mithamin, Rajbari and Trishal.

"Construction of army aviation forward bases in Chittagong and Cox's Bazar and an aviation school at Lalmonirhat is also in progress," she mentioned.

The Prime Minister also said that the Russia-Ukraine war and the subsequent sanctions have caused economic recession across the globe which has also affected the developed countries.

Bangladesh government has increased food production in the country to ensure food security, the Prime Minister said, as she urged people to work hard to ensure that the global economic recession does not affect the country.

"I want every citizen of the country to cultivate whatever land one possesses so that the blow of world economic recession doesn't hit Bangladesh. Our land is fertile while the people are also very much skilled.

