Govt imposes anti-dumping duty on optic fibre imports on three countries

New Delhi, August 4 Government has imposed anti-dumping duty on optic fibres from countries like China, Korea and Indonesia, aiming to insulate domestic industries from cheap imports, which are capturing the markets.

Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has imposed the anti-dumping duty.

It was issued through a gazette notification issued on August 3.

“The anti-dumping duty imposed under this notification shall be effective for a period of five years (unless revoked, superseded or amended earlier) from the date of publication,” the notification said.

Local manufacturers have been complaining that cheap imports, particularly from China, are hurting their business, thus resulting in the imposition of anti-dumping duty.

Investigation by the DGTR found that dumping did have a significant impact on Indian manufacturers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor