Govt issues clarification on Aadhaar card usage

New Delhi, May 29 The UIDAI on Sunday clarified that Aadhaar has features for protecting and safeguarding the identity and privacy of the holder.

The clarification comes in the wake of the press release dated May 27, 2022 by the Bengaluru Regional Office, UIDAI, which had advised not to give photocopy of Aadhaar card to anyone apprehending misuse of the same.

"It is learnt that it was issued by them in the context of an attempt to misuse a photoshopped Aadhaar card. The release advised the people not to share photocopy of their Aadhaar with any organisation because it can be misused. Alternatively, a masked Aadhaar which displays only the last 4 digits of Aadhaar number, can be used," said a statement from the Ministry of Electronics & IT on Sunday.

The statement says in view of the possibility of the "misinterpretation" of the press release, the same stands withdrawn with immediate effect.

It said UIDAI issued Aadhaar card holders are only advised to exercise normal prudence in using and sharing their UIDAI Aadhaar numbers.

"Aadhaar Identity Authentication ecosystem has provided adequate features for protecting and safeguarding the identity and privacy of the Aadhaar holder," It said

