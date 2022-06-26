Govt land will be utilised under PPP to make Goa educational hub: CM Sawant

Panaji, June 26 Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday said that so far the government lands were encroached and slums mushroomed there, but now such land can be brought under utilisation to make Goa educational hub and innovation center under PPP.

Sawant, speaking in Panaji, said that if such lands are used under Public Private Partnership mode, then it would help the state.

"So far government lands were encroached and slums were seen mushrooming there. But the government is very serious. If such lands are brought under utilisation of PPP mode then Goa will definitely become educational hub and innovation centre," Sawant said.

The Goa government is probing land grabbing and encroachment on government and private lands. Four persons, including two government employees, were arrested in the land grabbing case. The government has started a procedure to take possession of such lands of which titles were changed fraudulently.

"We have opened the platform of PPP base. Those who want to invest in Private and government land, they will get help from us," he said.

He said that it is not possible for the government to invest in each and every project. "We can't invest (in all projects) and even if we invest it will not run properly. Hence, we have activated the PPP division," Sawant said.

Sawant said that some of the institutions in Goa were starting on the PPP model, and the government was keen to invite international players.

