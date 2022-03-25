Govt preparing to auction 5G spectrum services this year

New Delhi, March 25 The Government on Friday said in Parliament that it has planned to conduct the auction of 5G spectrum in 2022.

Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan said a Committee of Secretaries of various ministries discussed the spectrum allocation among various users in the context of spectrum needs of emerging technologies/users (5G/IMT) and recommended the spectrum allocation in relevant key bands.

Accordingly, the Department of Telecommunications sent a reference to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on March 2021, seeking recommendations on the auction of spectrum in frequency bands identified for International Mobile Telecommunications.

Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) are conducting 5G trials in Delhi, Mumbai, Jamnagar, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Gurugram, Gandhinagar, Chandigarh, Pune and Varanasi including urban, semi-urban and rural areas. It is the prerogative of the TSPs to launch 5G service in different cities as per their business/network plans.

