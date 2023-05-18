Govt removes Kiren Rijiju as Law Minister

Kiren Rijiju was on Thursday removed as Law Minister.In the government's cabinet shuffle, Rijiju was replaced by Arjun Ram Meghwal, who was assigned the independent charge as Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice, in addition to his existing portfolios.Kiren Rijiju will now handle the portfolio of the Ministry of Earth Sciences.The surprise change was announced by a statement from the President's House.

Kiren Rijiju is considered the face of BJP in North East India. He served as a Member of Khadi and Village Industries Commission from 2000 to 2005. Rijiju was appointed as India's Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports in 2019. He occasionally writes articles on security and socio-economic issues