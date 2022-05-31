Govt trying to find solution acceptable to all, Assam CM on decades-long NSCN-IM issues

At a time when the talks between the Naga outfit group (Isak-Muivah) (NSCN-IM) and the centre are going over decades-long pending issues raised by the NSCN-IM, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that it is a very complex issue and the government is trying to find out a solution which would be acceptable to everyone.

The centre appointed AK Mishra, former special director of the Intelligence Bureau as the Peace Talks interlocutor and he met the leaders of NSCN-IM at the camp Hebron in April 2022. "The Union government has already nominated Mishra to negotiate with NSCN-IM to find out a solution which is acceptable to everyone. However, at the political level and with the political leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and Naga People's Front (NPF), we keep on talking because we all are within the North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA)," the Assam CM said. He further affirmed that his role is limited to interacting with the NEDA partners and not beyond. On the other hand, the Chairman of NSCN-IM, Eno Q. Tuccu on Tuesday questioned, "how there will be a solution to Naga political issues without a separate Naga national flag and constitution?"

In his speech in the emergency, National Assembly of NSCN-IM Tuccu had said, "after more than 7 decades of Naga freedom movement, they are faced with the political exigencies that compelled them to call for the National Assembly as the pressing situation prompted them to reaffirm their stand after the Government of India expressed its opposition to honouring the usage of Naga National identity symbolized by a flag and constitution."

"What belongs to us that defines our political identity can never be compromised for the sweet morsel in the name of Naga political settlement. We can't be made a laughing stock before the world by tamely succumbing to pressure or temptation," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

