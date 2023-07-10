GPYC resolves to protest against Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification

Panaji, July 10 Goa Pradesh Youth Congress (GPYC) has resolved to mobilise protests against the ‘unjust disqualification’ of Rahul Gandhi as member of Parliament and to save democracy of the country.

The resolution was taken after the Gujarat High Court on Friday did not stay the session court judgement convicting Rahul Gandhi in the ‘Modi surname’ defamation case.

Youth Congress on Monday held its State Executive Meeting and decided to protest in support of Rahul Gandhi.

State Incharge for Goa Pradesh Youth Congress and National Secretary of Indian Youth Congress Richi Bhargava said that there is need to safeguard democracy.

“We are gearing up organisationally for the 2024 general Lok Sabha elections that are extremely crucial not just for Goa as a state, but for safeguarding our democracy as a whole,” she said.

Richi Bhargava said that Youth Congress had played a vital role for the party’s win in Karnataka assembly elections in May this year and it will play a most crucial role in Goa too.

“We are more than confident that both South Goa and North Goa Lok Sabha constituencies will be won by the Indian National Congress this time,” she said.

She appealed to the youths to work in unity so that democracy is saved for a better future of the country.

The meeting was chaired by Richi Bhargava, along with Vice President of GPYC Vivek D’Silva.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor