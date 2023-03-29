Greece to hold general elections on May 21

Athens, March 29 Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced that the general elections will be held on May 21.

"The general elections will be held at the end of the (government's) four-year term, as I had promised from the start," he said during a cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

If a second round of elections is required, it will take place at the beginning of July at the latest, Xinhua news agency quoted the Prime Minister as saying.

The ruling conservative New Democracy party won the elections held in July 2019, and is leading in all recent opinion polls.

However, most political analysts estimate that due to the way the Greek electoral system works, it will be difficult to secure a parliamentary majority in the first ballot.

A second round would be held under a different electoral law, which provides for extra seats for the winning party.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor