Greeks protest against energy crisis, high inflation

Athens, May 2 Thousands of Greeks took to the streets in central Athens and other big cities across the country asking for more relief measures amid the current energy crisis and high inflation due to the Russia-Ukraine war.

"Democracy, justice, peace and equality," the demonstrators chanted marching in front of Parliament in the capital city while raising banners with similar slogans, reports Xinhua news agency.

In a statement, ADEDY, the umbrella labour union of civil servants, said that workers protested against the wave of increases in energy, fuel, bread and food that has hit the country.

"We demand increases in the salaries to live with dignity," the statement added.

"Unemployment rates are high, the salary is not enough even for half month," Christos Katsikas, a demonstrator and also a professor in Athens, told Xinhua.

For Maria Patrikiou, a nurse in a public hospital, May Day still holds true today as every year.

"Especially this year, with the crisis and the war, our rights have been challenged. That's why we came here to fight for our salaries, for our lives...," she added.

At the same time, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis released a statement on social media to coincide with the Labour Day.

"We welcome Worker's May 1 with the implementation of a meaningful measure for workers, namely the increase of Greece's minimum wage by 50 euros a month which equals an additional 15th wage every year," he stated.

Sunday's protests affected the public transport services.

Metro lines in Athens operated with stoppages, flights were disrupted and ships remained docked at ports.

