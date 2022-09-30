Guarantee issue important for Iran in nuke talks: FM

Tehran, Sep 30 The Iranian Foreign Minister has reaffirmed that the guarantee issue is very important to Iran in the negotiations on the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in a recent interview with the US National Public Radio (NPR), the text of which was released by the Iranian Foreign Ministry on its website on Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported.

"The current situation was created by former US President Donald Trump, and incumbent US President Joe Biden has, like Trump, imposed on average one or two sanctions against Iran on a monthly basis, during its indirect participation in the nuclear negotiations over the past months," Amir-Abdollahian told NPR.

"We maintain that diplomacy is the solution and are serious and persistent about reaching a robust and lasting agreement," he said.

However, the agreement draft the US sent to Iran "contained a large number of ambiguities", the Iranian foreign minister said, adding Iran is "serious about an agreement, but we don't know if the American side has the necessary realism and courage to make its decision."

Commenting on the exchange of prisoners with the US, Amir-Abdollahian said Tehran maintains that the issue is separate from the nuclear deal and is a completely humanitarian one.

"We are ready to exchange prisoners any time the American side expresses its preparedness," he noted.

Iran signed the nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), with world powers in July 2015, agreeing to curb its nuclear program in return for removing sanctions on the country. However, Washington quit the agreement and reimposed unilateral sanctions on Tehran, prompting the latter to drop some of its commitments under the pact.

The talks on the JCPOA's revival began in April 2021 in Vienna but were suspended in March this year because of political differences between Tehran and Washington. The latest round of the nuclear talks was held in the Austrian capital in early August after a five-month hiatus.

On August 8, the EU put forward its final text of the draft decision on reviving the JCPOA. Iran and the US later indirectly exchanged views on the EU proposal in a process that has so far failed to produce any favourable outcome.

