Guj BJP chief slams Cong for excluding Gujarat from Yatra route, hits out at AAP

Vadodara, Sep 7 Gujarat BJP chief C.R. Patil on Wednesday came down heavily on rival political parties. He compared the Aam Aadmi Party with seasonal frogs and was unhappy with the Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra route, since it did not include Gujarat.

Patil on Wednesday morning laid the foundation stone of the BJP Vadodara district office. Addressing party workers he said, "As we see that some animals surface in specific seasons, the same way even some political parties surface only during election time."

Attacking the AAP leader without naming him, Patil taunted, "A leader comes and claims to be a very honest person, if he and his party leaders are honest, they should build one party office with full transparency. In the BJP party workers donate money to build a party office, the donation is in white through cheque."

Questioning the Congress and the AAP's promises to give 10 lakh jobs, Patil said when there are only 5 lakh government jobs, how can a party generate 10 lakh government jobs.

Criticising the Bharat Jodo Yatra route, he said the Congress and its leadership dislike Gujarat and so they have intentionally excluded the state from the Yatra route.

