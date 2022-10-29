Guj to set up committee to study aspects of UCC implementation: CM

Gandhinagar, Oct 29 The Gujarat government has decided to constitute a committee to study various aspects of the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said on Saturday.

The Chief Minister wrote on Twitter: "The cabinet decided today to prepare the primary draft of the UCC headed by retired Supreme/High Court judge."

Talking on the Gujarat government's decision on UCC, Union Animal Husbandry Minister Purshottam Rupala said: "The Gujarat Chief Minister will soon form the committee and make the announcement."

Rupala said the UCC is being brought to treat all citizens at par so that on religious grounds as well as in other matters, no civil dispute arises.

"If the UCC is implemented, all citizens will be treated at par and there will be no discrimination, on religious or gender grounds," the Minister said.

Meanwhile, reacting to the Gujarat government's decision to form a committee to prepare the UCC draft, Congress' Gujarat unit president Jagdish Thakor said: "BJP is trying to divert people's attention from core issues like inflation, unemployment as the ruling party does not have satisfactory answers to it."

