Gujarat Assembly polls: BJP suspends seven rebels

Gandhinagar, Nov 20 In the poll-bound Gujarat, state BJP Chief C R Patil on Sunday suspended seven rebels from Saurashtra and South Gujarat for filing their nomination as independent candidates.

Party media coordinator Yagnesh Dave said the party has suspended Harsad Vasava (Nandod constituency- Narmada district), Arvindbhai Ladani (Keshod- Junagadh), Chhatrasinh Gunjarsaria (Dhrangadhra - Surendranagar), Ketan Patel (Pardi - Valsad), Bharat Chavda (Rajkot rural - Rajkot), Uday Shah (Veraval - Gir Somnath) and Karan Baraiya from Rajula in Amreli district for anti-party activities.

This time the BJP is facing more revolts on many seats as compared to the Congress, said Dilop Patel, a political analyst.

Madhu Srivastav is contesting from Vaghodia (Vadodara), Dinesh Patel from Padra, Dhavalsinh Zala from Bayad and cooperative leader Mavji Desai from Dhanera.

On many seats, workers are contesting against party candidates like Rajulben Desai has filed nomination from Deesa seat, Alpesh Thakor from Gandhinagar South, Shankar Chaudhhary from Tharad, V D Zala's from Himatnagar.

The rebels are calling them parachute candidates and are of the view that the party should have fielded only local candidates.

Some more suspensions are likely this week, as those who are contesting as independent and have not resigned from the the BJP, are likely to face action, said sources.

