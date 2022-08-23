Gujarat Cong MLA invites PM to Somnath with request to travel by road

Veraval (Gujarat), Aug 23 Congress MLA Vimal Chudasama has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to travel from Bhavnagar to Somnath by road in a bid to draw attention to the potholed highway.

Chudasama, MLA from the Somnath constituency, in the letter has stated, "The coastal highway was approved by the Central government seven years ago, the highway is incomplete and construction work is going on at snail's pace, but on rest of the road, at many places there are plenty of potholes, which have caused many fatal accidents. Though I had written to the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, no action has been taken."

He said that he believed that only if the Prime Minister travels by road on this highway and experiences the plight that people are facing, problems can be addressed.

The Prime Minister is on a two-day visit to Gujarat from August 27. And, Chudasama wishes the PM to visit Somnath by road during this visit.

He even said the Prime Minister is the chairman of the Somnath Temple Trust, and lakhs of devotees travel on this highway during the holy month Shravan. "He should understand the problem faced by devotees," said Chudasama.

Gir Somnath, BJP district committee president Mansinh Parmar said he has no idea about the Congress MLA's letter to the PM, but said, 'I will look into the issue."

BJP Chief spokesman Yamal Vyas termed the letter a political stunt to gain publicity and political mileage. He questioned the MLA's intentions. Vyas said if he was seriously interested in solving the problem, he would have taken up the matter with the National Highways Authority of India officers instead of writing a letter to the Prime Minister.

