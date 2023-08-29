Gujarat conman Kiran Patel granted bail by court in Srinagar

Srinagar, Aug 29 Gujarat conman Kiran Bhai Patel was granted bail on Tuesday by a court in J&K’s Srinagar city.

The court of chief judicial magistrate (CJM) Srinagar on Tuesday granted bail to conman Kiran Bhai Patel.

The court directed the counsel of the accused to furnish a bail bond to the tune of 1 lakh with 2 sureties.

J&K police had arrested Patel on March 3, 2023 for allegedly impersonating as an additional director for strategy and campaigns in the Prime Minister’s office.

The authorities said that Patel got facilities normally given to officials from the PMO including a bulletproof car, security personnel and official accommodation at a five-star hotel during his visits’ to Jammu and Kashmir.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor