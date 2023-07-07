Gujarat court verdict: Maha Congress stage protests, slams BJP ‘vendetta’ against Rahul Gandhi

Mumbai, July 7 The Maharashtra Congress on Friday staged protests against the Gujarat court’s verdict on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, terming it as Bharatiya Janata Party’s ‘political vendetta’.

Led by State President Nana Patole, Working President M. Arif Naseem Khan, Aslam Shaikh, Jagdish Amin, Anisha Bagul, the demonstrations were carried out in different parts of the state and inMumbai city.

The protesters were carrying banners and posters, and raised slogans condemning the BJP.

“Rahul Gandhi has not insulted any community, but BJP is trying to scare him through its dirty politics… This is continuing political vendetta through false complaints, but the Congress has full faith in the judiciary,” said Patole, during a protest in Thane.

He said that after Rahul Gandhi’s plea was rejected by Gujarat High Court, the party will now appeal in the Supreme Court, and it will be a big battle as the Congress is challenging the dictatorship in the country.

Patole pointed out that Rahul Gandhi was criticising the scamsters like Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi, and if the corrupt are being exposed how it can be termed as an attack on a particular caste.

“Those scamsters looted crores of rupees and fled abroad. Why is Prime Minister Narendra Modi silent on them? Why is he not taking action against them? The BJP is scared and fears losing power, and this is strangulating the country’s democracy,” said Patole.

Working President M. Arif Naseem Khan said that the Centre is suppressing the Congress’ voice by such false cases but the party and Rahul Gandhi will fight all such oppression as the country stands solidly behind him.

The demonstrations were carried out in Mumbai, the eastern and western suburbs, Thane, Pune, Nagpur and other places in the state.

