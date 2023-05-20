Gujarat: Hearing in Tejashwi Yadav defamation case on June 12

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 20 : The Chief Judicial Magistrate court in Ahmedabad will hear the matter pertaining to the defamation case against Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on June 12.

The court has set the next date of hearing after hearing the witnesses in the case.

The matter pertains to the alleged use of the "thug" (robber) word by Tejashwi Yadav for Gujarati people in a viral video.

Three witnesses were presented in the court during the hearings. The case was registered on April 26.

The petitioner's statement was recorded on the first hearing on May 1. In the second hearing, the metropolitan court had ordered an enquiry into the matter.

Notably, the Chief Judicial Magistrate of Surat had convicted former Wayanad MP leader Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case for his "Modi surname" remark.

This was followed by the Congress leader getting disqualified as a Lok Sabha MP.

