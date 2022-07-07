Gujaratis have less complaints against the ruling party: BJP leaders

Ahmedabad, July 7 During the ongoing membership drive in Gujarat, the BJP workers and leaders, who are directly interacting with the people, have received positive response and very less complaints against the state government or party.

"Party's lakhs of workers are visiting citizens door to door requesting them to become members of the BJP, during which we are receiving warm responses. If there are any complaints, it is segregated at the local level. If the issues are related to local panchayat, municipality or municipal corporation level, a local representative is assigned to address the issue and solve it. If it is at the state government level, then the local MLA is assigned to look into it," Said Gordhan Zadafia, Vice President of State BJP.

"People are satisfied with the state and central rule, when it comes to security. It does not mean that they don't have complaints, but these are like how to get 'Ma' cards converted, ration cards are not issued, such problems are taken care of by the local workers. For the first time in the rural areas, I have not heard farmers complaining about crops prices, because they have got good prices for their crop. In summer, there were complaints about irrigation water, but as the monsoon has set, now farmers are not demanding that too," is the first hand experience of Mahesh Kaswala, BJP's senior leader.

Every three years the party adds 20 per cent primary members in the party fold, and also renews members of old primary members. The party converts primary members to active members every decade, said Zadafia. This time the party has started digital registration, so members get OTP for registration and the moment he or she becomes a member, they receive a call from the state unit president that encourages them.

State party president C.R. Patil has set a target for the party workers to reach out to 50 lakh households, this will be covering almost 1.50 crore voters before the elections.

"I am not surprised if the party is not receiving complaints during membership drive, because those joining the BJP are hardcore and dedicated voters of the BJP, so it is but natural that they will never complain against the party they love," analyzed Janak Purohit, a senior journalist.

