Gurugram: GMDA seeks police protection during drive against illegal water connections

Gurugram, June 23 Days after being allegedly manhandled by locals during a drive against illegal water connections here in Sheetla Colony Phase-2, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) officials have sought police protection for carrying out the disconnection drive.

On June 18, a GMDA team had gone to Sheetla Colony, opposite Gurugram's Sector-5 to disconnect the illegal water connections, when they were allegedly manhandled by residents, and the team had to return without any action.

"The GMDA team was manhandled by a mob, and police force is required for the action... We have written to the police to maintain a law and order situation during the disconnection of the illegal water connection. Actions against an illegal water connection will be executed soon," Abhinav Verma, GMDA Executive Engineer told .

GMDA, in the letter to the police, said, "A number of illegal connections have been made by various persons from GMDA's master water supply line on Palam Vihar (Sector-5 Rotary to Rezangla Chowk) and Sheetla Mata Mandir Road. Chief Executive Officer, GMDA has directed to disconnect all the illegal connections to reduce the Non-Revenue Water (NRW). During the disconnection of these illegal connections, there is a possibility of resistance to stop the work by the common public in general. So police force is required as to maintain law & order, and peaceful execution of work."

The matter was first raised by the on June 17, when it came to notice that the Residents Welfare Association (RWA) of a locality allegedly continues to illegally extract water from the GMDA's master pipeline, and is "disrupting the water supply" to Palam Vihar, Carterpuri and Dundahera through which the pipeline passes.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor