Hamas hands over 10 more Israeli hostages to Red Cross

Tel Aviv, Nov 29 Hamas has handed over 10 more Israeli hostages to the Red Cross, as announced by the Qatar Foreign Ministry Spokesperson.

With the handing over of 10 more Israeli hostages, the total number of Israeli hostages released since the ceasefire began on November 24 has touched 60.

The released hostages on Tuesday include nine women and a child. A Filipino national has also been released from the custody of Hamas.

The hostages who are released will reach Israel by late Tuesday night and will be taken for a medical check-up.

In exchange to the release of 10 Israeli hostages, 30 Palestinians will be released from the prisons of Israel.

