Hanuman Chalisa row: Kirit Somaiya accuses Shiv Sena goons of attacking him at Khar Police Station

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya claimed he was injured in alleged stone-pelting by Shiv Sena workers in Mumbai on Saturday.

Somaiya has now reached Bandra Police Station following the alleged attack on him.

In a series of Twitter posts, Somaiya said, "Heavy stone-throwing at Khar Police Station by Shiv Sena gundas (goons), my car window glass broken, I am injured, rushing to Bandra police station," Somaiya said.

"I am shocked, in the presence of 50 police persons, on the campus of Khar police station, Shiv Sena's 100 gundas assault me with stones. Wanted to kill me. What the Police Commissioner is doing? How are so many mafia Sena gundas allowed to gather in the police station?" he said.

Somaiya further alleged that this was the third time he was attacked.

"This is the third time Uddhav Thackeray's gundas tried to kill me, first at Vashim, then Pune and now at Police Station (Khar Mumbai) itself," he said.

Meanwhile, former Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis demanded action against the alleged attack on party leader Kirit Somaiya.

"It is a total collapse of the law and order situation in Mumbai and Maharashtra! Goons attacked BJP leader Kirit Somaiya ji right in front of Khar Police Station and in presence of police personnel. This is absolutely unacceptable! We demand the strongest action!" tweeted Fadnavis.

Earlier on Saturday, Somaiya visited Khar Police Station to meet Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana who were arrested on Saturday.

Before reaching Khar police station, he said, "I will go to Khar police station to meet Ravi Rana and Navneet Rana. Let us see who stops me. Those who were protesting at Navneet Rana's place today are not Shiv Sainiks, they are goons. The end of this government has come, people here will expose the scam."

Mumbai Police on Saturday arrested Amravati Member of Parliament Navneet Rana and Member of Legislative Assembly Ravi Rana on Saturday.

The police officials took them to Khar Police Station.

"A case is registered at Khar Police against MLA Shri Ravi Rana and MP Smt Navneet Kaur Rana U/S 153(A), 34, IPC r/w 37(1) 135 Bombay police act. Both are taken into custody from their house at Khar. Further investigation is being done by Khar Police Station," stated an official release by the police.

Earlier, Shiv Sena workers on Saturday protested outside the residence of Amravati MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana who had announced their plan to chant "Hanuman Chalisa" outside Matoshree, the private residence of Chief Minster Uddhav Thackeray.

The announcement came after, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray had stoked controversy earlier by asking the state government to remove loudspeakers from mosques while warning that if the demand isn't met, his party members will put loudspeakers to play "Hanuman Chalisa".

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor