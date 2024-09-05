Haryana Assembly Election 2024: BJP's Ratia MLA Lakshman Napa Resigns After Being Denied Ticket

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Lakshman Napa resigned from the party's primary membership on Wednesday, September 4, after he was denied a party ticket for the upcoming assembly elections in Haryana. The BJP has fielded its former Sirsa MP Sunita Duggal from the Ratia assembly constituency.

Earlier on Wednesday, another senior BJP leader, Shamsher Gill, left the party's primary membership. The BJP on Wednesday announced a list of 67 candidate names for upcoming assembly polls in the state. The party fielded CM Nayab Singh Saini from Ladwa and rewarded at least 10 turncoats with the party ticket as it released the first list of 67 candidates for elections to the 90-member Haryana Assembly.

In Karnal, which is currently represented in the Assembly by CM Saini, the BJP has fielded Jagmohan Anand, a Punjabi face and a loyalist of Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Soon after the release of its first list of candidates, the BJP suffered a setback with the party’s state kisan cell chief, Sukhvinder Sheoran, resigning from his post. He was denied a ticket from the Badhra Assembly constituency