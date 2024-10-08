Haryana Assembly Election Results 2024: Arvind Kejriwal Reacts On AAP's Poor Performance In Assembly Polls (Watch video)

Against all expectations, the BJP has secured power in Haryana for a third consecutive term. Initially trailing, the BJP later surpassed the Congress, which now faces another term in opposition. Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has commented on the election results. At a party meeting in Delhi, Kejriwal urged, "Be grateful for what you have. Serve the country. Elections are approaching, and we must not underestimate any of them. While we cannot predict the outcomes, today's elections serve as a reminder never be overconfident."

He emphasized, "No election is easy. Every seat requires hard work, and we must avoid internal conflicts. Everyone needs to contribute, especially since we are part of the MCD. People will overlook some issues, but they expect essential services."

"Let’s prepare for the March-April elections. Engage with your neighborhoods daily to ensure cleanliness and garbage collection. If we do this, I believe we can win. Disagreements are natural, but our focus should be on winning in March and April," Kejriwal told party officials in Delhi.