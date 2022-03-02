Haryana brings changes to realise dream of 'Ram Rajya': Governor

Chandigarh, March 2 Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya on Wednesday said the state government has brought unprecedented changes to realise the dream of 'Ram Rajya', the epitome of good governance.

"In our scriptures, it is believed that ensuring the happiness of each citizen is the utmost duty of any ruler. In the present times, this may act as the key mantra for good governance. The state government has made radical changes in the age-old system while following this mantra."

The Governor, in his address on the onset of the Budget session of the Assembly here, said some pioneering innovations made by the state government are being adopted not only by other states but also by the central government.

"With the objective of uplifting those at the bottom of the pyramid, my government has started 'Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana'. The government's 'Lal Dora Mukt' scheme to give ownership rights has been implemented by the central government under the name of 'SVAMITVA Yojana' across the country. A team from central government also visited the state to study the 'Mera Pani-Meri Virasat' scheme," Dattatraya said.

He said a massive good governance campaign has been launched across the state encompassing all the departments and the sectors and for this the state government has adopted the path of e-governance while using modern technologies.

The Governor said the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) facility has been started for all social security pensions, subsidies and financial assistance, so as to ensure that the every penny being disbursed by the government should reaches the deserving beneficiary.

