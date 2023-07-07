Haryana Cabinet approves no litigation policy for Manesar industrial township

Chandigarh, July 7 Fulfilling the assurance given by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in the Assembly on August 9, 2022, the state Cabinet, which held its meeting here on Friday, approved No Litigation Policy-2023 for land acquired for Industrial Model Township in the revenue estate of Kasan, Kukrola and Sehrawan villages of Manesar in Gurugram district.

During the meeting, the Council of Ministers were apprised that the policy aims to fast track development and make land owners partners in the development process, while ensuring that the farmers gets a fair return.

The landowners who do not opt for the No Litigation Policy 2023 will be eligible for benefits under the Rehabilitation and Resettlement of Land Owners and Land Acquisition Oustees policy (R&R).

The government had notified land measuring approximately 1,810 acres under Section 4 of the Land Acquisition Act, 1894, on January 10, 2011, for the purpose of development of Manesar industrial Model Township expansion in villages of Manesar.

After issuance of notification under Section 4 of the Land Acquisition Act 1894, the Supreme Court vide order dated April 25, 2011, granted stay on the above-mentioned acquisition proceedings.

The stay granted by the court was vacated on December 2, 2019. There was a discontent amongst landowners on the acquisitions initiated in 2011. Several meetings were conducted with the affected landowners on this issue, wherein it was highlighted that due to such delays, the compensation amounts determined based on Collector rate at the time of notification dated January 10, 2011 were decided only post vacation of stay on August 16, 2022.

An assurance was given by the Chief Minister on the floor of the Assembly in 2022 that the Rehabilitation and Resettlement Policy 2010 would be revised for this acquisition proceeding to ensure appropriate rehabilitation of displaced landowners. In pursuance of the same, a specific policy has now been prepared for rehabilitating the landowners, whose land has been acquired under Award No 1 , 2 and 3 dated August 16, 2022, for area measuring 1,758 acres.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor